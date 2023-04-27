A suspect has been arrested after a man was "thrown out of his wheelchair" near a road, police have said.

The man was pushed from his chair at the junction of George Street and Carlton Street at about 9:50am on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers searched the area and found a suspect, who was wanted on suspicion of another offence.

A man, aged 26, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The force condemned the "completely unacceptable attack", adding the arrested man remains in custody.

Sergeant Christopher Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a completely unacceptable attack that resulted in a man being deliberately thrown from his wheelchair and onto the street.

"It really should go without saying but there is simply no excuse for anyone to ever behave in this manner.

"This is an ongoing investigation, so we’d ask anyone who saw what happened or has any information that could assist our inquiries to get in touch with us straight away."