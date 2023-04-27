Police name 36-year-old man found dead in Nuneaton

Police have named a 36-year-old man found dead at a property in Nuneaton as John Hackett.

A 15-year-old girl and two 15 year old boys remain in police custody after they were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with his death.

John Hackett died at an address in Camp Hill Road, just off Victoria Road, in Nuneaton Wednesday morning (April 26).

Police say a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe, said: “A number of enquiries are currently ongoing, and we would continue to ask anyone who may have any information about John’s death to please get in touch as soon possible.

“We recognise this is a concerning incident - which we are treating as isolated – and would like to reassure the local community that a full investigation is underway.

“Officers will remain in the area over the coming days as they carry out enquiries. If anyone has any concerns or information, please speak with them.

"Our thoughts continue to be with John’s family and friends, and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."