Smoke could be seen escaping from a building fire in Derbyshire this morning.

Fire services were called to reports of a fire at The Old Iron Works on Crompton Road in Ilkeston at around 11:30 yesterday evening (April 26).

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said six appliances and one Aerial Ladder Platform attended the building fire.

Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

People in the area reported the cloud could be seen for miles after multiple crews of firefighters battled a blaze overnight.

In a update posted on Twitter this morning, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said, "We currently still have 2 appliances in attendance with3 ground monitors in use.

"It is expected we will remain in on scene throughout the day."