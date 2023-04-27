A 15-year-old girl is the third teenager to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Warwickshire.

A 36-year-old man died at an address in Camp Hill Road, just off Victoria Road, in Nuneaton yesterday morning (April 26).

Police believe altercations around Snowhill Recreation Ground on Tuesday evening could be connected with the 36-year-old's death.

Two 15-year-old boys have also been arrested. All remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Collette O'Keefe, from Warwickshire Police said: "We would ask anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Though we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider public, residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area for their reassurance."

The third arrest comes after detectives made an appeal for people not to share alleged footage of the park attack.

"We are aware there is footage circulating of the altercation on social media and we would ask people not to share it while we continue our ongoing investigation to work out the circumstances behind this man's death," said Det Insp O'Keefe.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101, citing incident 90 of April 26.