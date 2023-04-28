Refuse, recycling, parks and landscape workers at Blaby District Council have backed a vote for strike action after being advised to go to foodbanks if they can't afford their bills.

The members of the GMB union plan to strike in a dispute with the council over pay because of the increase in the cost of living.

The council say they've urged the union to reconsider the strike.

In a statement Blaby District Council's Chief Executive, Julia Smith said:

"We are extremely disappointed that a small number of our staff have voted to take strike action.

"We value our staff but as a local authority we simply cannot afford these pay increases on top of the national increase due to the financial challenges that the local authority is facing."

Blaby District Council rejected a proposed pay rise from its GMB union workers because payments dealing with the cost of living are primarily dealt with at a national level.

However, nationally a pay offer from GMB is still yet to be accepted.

Ms Smith said:

"If the national pay offer of £1,925 is accepted for 2023/24, during the last two years pay for employees delivering these services will have increased, depending on their pay grade, by between 14.6% and 20%."

"We would strongly urge GMB to continue meaningful discussions so that we can explain what is achievable and GMB can fully inform their members.

"Any locally negotiated settlement would be a full Council decision and would have to be taken in the context of the Council’s finances and its impact on services.

"We can only hope they will reconsider their proposed action."

The council has said it will put in place alternatives if strike action goes ahead.

There is currently no set date for strike action.