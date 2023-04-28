A man in his 40's has died after being found lying on a road in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police officers were called to Old Hill in Tettenhall just before 4am on Friday 28th April.

Police at the scene in Tettenhall Credit: BPM Media

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene and found a man in a critical condition.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A blue tent has been put up at the scene, and some nearby roads have been closed off while police carry out investigations.

Police were called to the scene in the early hours Credit: BPM Media

Old Hill is a mainly residential area stretching from the A41 to Upper Street.

Police say they are treating the death as unexplained.

They're appealing for anyone with information, or who was driving in the area in the early hours of this morning and who may have dash cam footage, to get in touch.