A third person has been arrested over the murder of a father who was stabbed to death in Solihull.

Kelvin Ward, 50, was found with fatal stab wounds on Chester Road in Castle Bromwich just after 8pm on April 18.

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two people, a 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man, have already been charged in connection with the investigation.

West Midlands Police said it will continue to appeal for anyone with information which could assist the investigation.

People can call 101 and quote log 4840 of 18 April or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.