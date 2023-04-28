Two men have been arrested after a man was found with serious injuries in Nottingham.

Police were called to Huntingdon Street, just outside the Victoria Centre at around 7.55am this morning (April 28).

The pair were arrested near to the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The victim has been taken to hospital.

Chief Superintendent Suk Verma, of the force, said:

"We responded very quickly to this incident and arrested two suspects nearby.

"Members of the public can expect to see a large police presence in the area for the rest of the day but we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

"We are working to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after the incident and our investigation is ongoing."

People are being asked to contact the police if anyone has information by calling 101 and quoting incident 121 of 28 April 2023.