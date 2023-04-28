Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central correspondent Peter Bearne met Hugo as he found out he'll be heading to the Rugby World Cup in France.

A 7-year-old Leicester Tigers fan has been chosen to act as a mascot at the Rugby World Cup, in recognition of his work to raise awareness of autism.

Hugo Hardy, from Rothley in Leicestershire, has made videos about his relationship with his younger cousin, Eli, who has a form of autism which means he's unable to speak.

Hugo with his cousin Eli, who has autism Credit: Family video

After sending one of the videos to his favourite club, they decided to invite him to tour the ground, and spend time in the home dressing room.

"Autism is different to everyone," he said in one of his videos. "I've loved Eli right from the start... We have lots of fun together, I know what he wants me to do."

He later described Eli as one of his 'best friends.'

Hugo with his favourite Leicester Tigers player Freddie Steward Credit: ITV News Central

However, unknown to Hugo, he wasn't just being invited on a tour of the stadium.

Upon reaching the home dressing room, where he posed with the shirt of his favourite player Freddie Steward, he was shocked when the man himself appeared.

Freddie then told Hugo that he would be appearing as a mascot at the Rugby World Cup.

"Speechless," he said afterwards.

His mother Charlotte later said it had been as if her son "didn't know what had hit him."

"I've never seen him that way," she laughed.

Leicester Tigers and England player Seward added:

"for someone to be brave enough to speak up for his cousin is amazing...he's a very special kid."