A man will appear before Birmingham magistrates this morning charged with murder after another man was fatally stabbed on Kings Heath High Street on Wednesday (26 April).

The 33-year-old victim was stabbed near the junction with Queensbridge Road just before 2.30am and died at the scene.

Nathaniel Daly, aged 20 from Benmore Avenue in Birmingham, has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article in public.

Detectives investigating the murder have also made a further arrest as their enquiries continue.

A 17-year-old boy remains in custody for questioning after being arrested yesterday afternoon (28 April).

A 17-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.