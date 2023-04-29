Police have launched a murder investigation and made two arrests following a fatal stabbing.

Officers were called to High Cross Leys, at the junction of Huntingdon Street and Woodborough Road, in Nottingham city centre, at around 7.50am on Friday (28 April).

A 22-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9.36am.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and have arrested two men, aged 38 and 60, on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.

Police have been carrying out forensic investigations at the scene, house-to-house inquiries in the area and analysing CCTV footage.

Patrols have also been increased to provide reassurance and residents can expect to see a large police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are with this man's family at this incredibly difficult time and I would ask that their privacy is respected.

"We have a large team working tirelessly on this investigation and we are working hard to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We would like to reassure the community that we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

"We are following several lines of enquiry and would ask anyone who has any information about what happened or who has any CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of this incident, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We've increased reassurance patrols in the area and if anyone has any concerns we'd encourage them to speak to one of our officers."