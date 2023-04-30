The victim of a fatal stabbing has today been named as 22-year-old Davices Anderson.

Police were called to High Cross Leys, at the junction of Huntingdon Street and Woodborough Road, in Nottingham city centre, at around 7.50am on Friday (28 April).

Mr Anderson was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital where, despite the efforts of medical staff, he died at 9.36am.

Detectives continue to pursue several lines of inquiry and have now been granted an additional 36 hours to question a 60-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 50-year-old man is also in custody having been arrested yesterday (Saturday 29 April) on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Following inquiries, a 38-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

Mr Anderson’s family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers as the investigation progresses.

In a statement, Mr Anderson’s family said: “Our beautiful boy Davices has been cruelly taken away from us. His smile lit up any room as did his charm and witty sense of humour.

"Davices will be missed by so many people and we are truly heartbroken as a family - please allow us all the time and space to understand why this has happened.

"Go kick some ball Davices, be free, forever young and forever in our hearts. Rest in peace in heaven until we can hold you again, sleep tight xx."

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts very much remain with Mr Anderson’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"I want to reassure them that teams of highly skilled detectives and officers are working tirelessly to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident and to get them justice.

"Our extensive investigation remains ongoing and we are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or who might have any information that could help, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV, mobile phone, dashcam or doorbell-cam footage regarding this incident.

“We would like to reassure the community that we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.”