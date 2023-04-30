Police are investigating after shots were fired in Hockley Close in Birmingham shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon (29 April).

Firearms officers were immediately deployed to the scene which has been cordoned off for forensic examination.

Fast-track CCTV enquires were conducted and police were assisted by a police helicopter.

Seven males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody for questioning.

Several vehicles have also been seized and will undergo forensic examination.

West Midlands Police believe this was a targeted attack and there will be an increased police presence over the Bank Holiday weekend.