A man from Birmingham who died from stab wounds on Kings Heath High Street has been named as Ronique Thomas.

The 33-year-old was stabbed near the junction of Queensbridge Road just before 2.30am on Wednesday (26 April) and died at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on Friday has now been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday (1 May).

He cannot be named due to his age.

Nathaniel Daly, aged 20, was also charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article yesterday, and appeared at court where he was remanded pending his appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday (2 May).