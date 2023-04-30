Thousands of Sikhs took part in the annual Vaisakhi procession of Nagar Kirtan in Leicester.

The event marks the founding of the Sikh community, the Khalsa, in 1699.

The procession sees worshippers walk from the city's two main Gurdwaras- Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Holy Bones and Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara on East Park Road.

The Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the eternal guru of the Sikhs, is led by the Panj Pyare who are the five beloved ones.

As a sign of respect, the streets are swept by volunteers before the Sri Guru Granth Sahib moves forward.

The procession is also lined with food, martial arts displays and stalls.

Kartar Singh Bring from Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara explains what Vaisakhi means for Sikhs and the city of Leicester.

Students from Falcons Primary School, the only Sikh school in Leicester, also took part.

Headteacher Jasvir Mann hopes to inspire the next generation so they can organise processions like Nagar Kirtan in the future.

"To see it lived out with so many people recognising it, they're our future.

"If we want these kind of events to continue in the future, and they understand how important this is, I think for many years to come, these children will be leading this kind of event and we can insure its legacy.