Six further arrests have been made after a man was stabbed to death in Nottingham on Friday 28 April.

Officers were called to High Cross Leys, at the junction of Huntingdon Street and Woodborough Road, in Nottingham city centre, at around 7.50am on Friday.

Davices Anderson, 22, was treated by paramedics at the scene and was later taken to hospital where he died.

A 53-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and four other suspects – two men aged 49 and 39 and two women aged 44 and 33 - were detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Magistrates have given police more time to question two others who were previously arrested in connection with the investigation - a man, 60, who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, and a man, 50, arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have made further arrests over the weekend, bringing the number of people we currently have in custody to eight.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we remain determined to bring to justice anyone who had involvement in this incident.

“I would ask anyone at all who saw or has any information about what took place, who hasn’t yet come forward, to please get in contact with us at the earliest opportunity.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…