The Syston Knitting Banksy has returned with a special celebration to mark King Charles III's coronation.

A woolly version of His Majesty has appeared on a postbox topper in the town centre.

It's a miniature version of the King wearing the St Edward's Crown and sitting in the ancient Coronation chair.

The knitted creation depicts a scene we can expect to see during the coronation ceremony on Saturday 6 May.The artist, who has lived in the town for around three decades, has become somewhat of a local celebrity in recent years - but she chooses to remain anonymous. It follows the guerilla artist's royal knit to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee last year.

