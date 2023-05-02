Play Brightcove video

Protesters remain outside a drone factory in Leicestershire for a second day.

Activist group Palestine Action believe the UAV Tactical Systems factory in Braunstone is supplying weapons to the Israeli military.

The group has said it wants to shut down the factory and will stay for "as long as it takes."

Israeli-owned Elbit Systems UK - of which the factory is a subsidiary - produces parts for drones that activists claim have been used against civilians.

The factory has denied the allegations claiming they are a suppling weapons to the Israeli military.

Protesters want to shut down Elbit, an Israel-based international defense electronics company, of which the factory is a subsidiary.

A spokesperson for UAV Tactical Systems said: "To be absolutely clear, U-TacS does not supply the Israeli military or Israeli Ministry of Defence. Any claims to the contrary are completely false."

Action is expected to last several days, with many protesters saying they have enough food to a week.

Tents were put up outside the barricaded factory entrance yesterday, where some protesters stayed overnight.

Armed Leicestershire Police officers have been deployed to the site to safely facilitate peaceful protest and prevent crime.

Officers have also been granted powers by the Leicestershire Police's chief constable to impose conditions on the protest.

Members of Palestine Action have been camping outside the factory. Credit: Leicester Media News

Leicestershire Police has imposed the following conditions to allow the group to protest safely while causing minimal disruption to people living, working and travelling in the area:

The assembly can only take place on the footpaths and highway 20m south of the entrance to Unit F on Meridian East.

Access to the assembly area will only be from the Meridian East via Centurion Way, Watergate Lane, Lubbesthorpe Way and Meridian South.

The above conditions will be in place for the next seven days

Structures should not to be erected on the highway or adjoining public paths.

The conditions came into place at 6.30pm on Sunday (April 30), and will remain until Sunday May 7th.

Regular demonstrations outside the factory have taken place by Palestine Action after the first, direct action in 2021.

What's going on in Palestine?

Conflict between Palestinians and Israelis in the West Bank has been rising for years, but tensions have risen further over the past few months.

The current violence is mainly taking place in the West Bank and East Jerusalem - areas occupied by Israel since the 1967 Middle East war.

Over a handful of days last year, Israel was rocked by a series of deadly Palestinian attacks.

The Israeli military launched an open-ended operation in the West Bank in response to weaken the militant groups and attacks from Palestine.

However, the Palestine leaders say the attacks are aimed at breaking down a more powerful military.

The fighting has led to nightly raids into the occupied territories, houses and cars being burnt, and drive-by shootings.

Palestine Action's protest is expected to be the biggest in Leicestershire since 2021, when Palestine Action occupied the roof of the factory.

The group has suggested hundreds of people will join over the next week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.