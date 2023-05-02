Play Brightcove video

Pictures from Ryan Underwood

A teenager has died after a car he was travelling in crashed into a tree in Birmingham.

Police officers were called to the scene at Nechells Parkway shortly after 5.15pm yesterday (Monday 1 May).

The man, 19, who was a front seat passenger in a white Audi SQ5, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger in the back of the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency services worked to clear the scene. Credit: Ryan Underwood

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation.

"A young man has sadly died and we have specially trained officers supporting his family through this difficult time.

"We are appealing for people with information to come forward.

"We would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have any dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicle immediately beforehand, to help us understand exactly what has happened."

People can message the force's Live Chat or call 101 and quote log number 2975 of 1 May.