Three people have been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Davices Anderson.

Courtney McCleary, aged 53, of High Cross Leys, David St Anthony Francis, aged 60, of Swale Grove, Bingham, and 44-year-old Lisa Barlow, of High Cross Leys, are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 2 May 2023).

Police were called to High Cross Leys, at the junction of Huntingdon Street and Woodborough Road, in Nottingham city centre, at around 7.50am on Friday (28 April).

Mr Anderson was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital where, despite the efforts of medical staff, he died at 9.36am.

Three people have been charged with murder

Two more suspects, 49-year-old Danny O’Keefe, of Keswick Court, Sneinton, and Gregory Bailey, aged 50, of Comyn Gardens, St Ann’s, have both been charged with assisting an offender and are also due to appear in the same court today.

Three other suspects previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, a 39-year-old man, and two women aged 33 and 44, have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re pleased to have now made further progress in our investigation by charging five suspects in connection with this attack which resulted in the tragic loss of such a young life.

“Davices’s death has had a devastating impact on his family who are continuing to receive support from specialist officers. As ever, our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”