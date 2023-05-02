Two children have been injured after a shooting in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to parkland off Shelley Road in Bushbury, just after 3.00pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 1 May).

A boy, 15, and a girl, 11, both had gunshot wounds to their legs.

Both children remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Police say shortly after the shots were fired, two cars - a suspected stolen black Mini and a grey Ford Focus - were reported in a chase in the Bushbury area.

Police later found the Mini abandoned in Third Avenue and it has been seized for forensic examination.

Officers are making house-to-house enquiries and CCTV footage is being retrieved and reviewed.

The scene remains cordoned off today (Tuesday) with increased police patrols in the area.

West Midlands Police said: "Our officers are also liaising with partners in local schools as we understand how upsetting an incident like this can be.

"We know it is shocking, especially in a residential area, and it is a priority for us to establish what happened and who is responsible.

"We'd ask anyone who was in the Bushbury area yesterday afternoon to check their dashcam and doorbell footage as they may be able to assist with our on-going enquiries."

Anyone with information, should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting investigation 20/393687/23.