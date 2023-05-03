The Ministry of Defence is investigating a heartbroken grandmother’s claim that a military plane tore a hole in her roof as it flew overhead.

Lesley Wager, 52, said roof tiles were ripped off her Lea Hall home on Saturday 22 April at around 3.20pm while enjoying a peaceful weekend afternoon.

Since the incident Ms Wager says her nights have been filled with 'panic attacks' and her mental health has declined.

Pictures showed damaged tiles and a wooden plank protruding from its usual place, with the inside of the loft visible.

A wooden plank jutting out, with the inside of the loft visible Credit: BPM Media

The Ministry of Defence said there was no planned aviation in the area on the day but confirmed it was investigating.

Lesley said: "You could hear it before it came, a military aircraft flew past and dust fell through the air.

"I ran outside and shouted for my husband, you could see tiles on the ground and there was a big hole in our roof.

"I want someone to inspect the roof for structural safety. I was told they would email an investigation team and get back to me but it has been ten days.

"My mental health has gone down and I feel like my head will explode, I have had panic attacks and been in tears."

The Ministry of Defence said there was no planned aviation in the area on the day but confirmed it was investigating Credit: BPM Media

"I don't expect red carpet treatment or a top military man to come over, I just want someone to inspect my roof."

The MoD said no planned military flying activity was identified in the area on that date. An spokesperson said: "The MoD is looking into a claim a military aircraft caused damage to a roof in the Birmingham area.

"The MoD has contacted the complainant and will advise her of the outcome of the investigation once complete."