Birmingham grandmother left with 'panic attacks' claims military plane ripped hole in her house
The Ministry of Defence is investigating a heartbroken grandmother’s claim that a military plane tore a hole in her roof as it flew overhead.
Lesley Wager, 52, said roof tiles were ripped off her Lea Hall home on Saturday 22 April at around 3.20pm while enjoying a peaceful weekend afternoon.
Since the incident Ms Wager says her nights have been filled with 'panic attacks' and her mental health has declined.
Pictures showed damaged tiles and a wooden plank protruding from its usual place, with the inside of the loft visible.
The Ministry of Defence said there was no planned aviation in the area on the day but confirmed it was investigating.
Lesley said: "You could hear it before it came, a military aircraft flew past and dust fell through the air.
"I ran outside and shouted for my husband, you could see tiles on the ground and there was a big hole in our roof.
"I want someone to inspect the roof for structural safety. I was told they would email an investigation team and get back to me but it has been ten days.
"My mental health has gone down and I feel like my head will explode, I have had panic attacks and been in tears."
"I don't expect red carpet treatment or a top military man to come over, I just want someone to inspect my roof."
The MoD said no planned military flying activity was identified in the area on that date. An spokesperson said: "The MoD is looking into a claim a military aircraft caused damage to a roof in the Birmingham area.
"The MoD has contacted the complainant and will advise her of the outcome of the investigation once complete."