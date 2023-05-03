Explainer
Local elections: What's at stake in the Midlands?
ITV News Central Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie spoke to constituents in Stoke-On-Trent
On Thursday May 4 a big batch of local elections are being held across the Midlands. A chance to decide who is best qualified to run local services such as schools, waste removal, pothole repairs and town planning.
The last time most of these contests were held was back in 2019 - before the pandemic and before the cost of living crisis.
So how might these major events affect the outcome and to what extent will national issues such as strikes, the NHS and energy prices influence voters on the day?
Traditionally in the Midlands it's a straight fight between the Conservatives and Labour. The blue wall is holding up and the majority of councils are currently in Tory control - but will Labour succeed in winning back favour as the polls are suggesting?
The Liberal Democrats are currently in charge in two key councils in Leicestershire - at Hinckley & Bosworth and at Oadby & Wigston. The party will also be looking to make gains in Stratford where they currently run a close second to the ruling Conservative party.
There are strong independent voices too bidding for selection. At Ashfield in Nottinghamshire - the Ashfield Independents are the dominant force and are in charge of the council. And at Stoke on Trent the City Independents grouping is a key player in the current Conservative administration.
Dudley and Walsall are two of of six metropolitan boroughs holding contests where a third of the seats are up for grabs. Both are currently Conservative - both are targets for a Labour comeback.
The Greens are the official opposition party in Solihull. They too will be looking to benefit from any Tory losses.
What matters to the constituents of Walsall?
ITV News Central Lewis Warner spoke to the people of Walsall ahead of the local election
There are quite a few councils where no one party is in overall control (NOC) - as is the case at Broxtowe, South Derbyshire, Worcester and Warwick. So these will be key contests to watch out for when the results come in.
Derby will also be of particular interest because for the first time all 51 seats are being contested rather than just a third.
Reform UK have a presence here but if Sir Keir Starmer is to have any chance of gaining the keys to Number Ten at the next general election his party will need to be victorious here.
There are also two mayoral contests being held in Leicester and in Mansfield - both currently Labour held positions - but that might change?
As ever voter turnout is a factor - sometimes as low as 30%. And there is the added complication of Voter ID being required for the first time at polling stations. It could mean some voters being turned away if they cannot comply.
And don't forget elections are also being held for parish and town councils across the region.
What matters to the people voting in Erewash?
ITV News Central Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie spoke to constituents in Erewash
Here are the councils holding elections in 2023
Metropolitan authorities
Coventry - 1/3 seats. A Labour council since 2010
Dudley - 1/3 seats - The Conservatives in control since 2021 after years of NOC
Walsall - 1/3 seats - always a low turn-out but Conservatives have been in control since 2019
Sandwell - 1/3 seats - Labour controlled since 1979 but Conservatives beginning to make gains
Wolverhampton - 1/3 seats Labour controlled council since 2011
Solihull - 1/3 seats Conservative controlled for many years- Greens are the official opposition party
Unitary Authorities
Herefordshire - All seats - currently NOC- the Conservatives losing overall power for the first time since 2007 the last time these elections were held in 2019
Stoke on Trent - All seats - NOC but Conservatives run a minority administration.
Telford & Wrekin - All seats - A Labour Council since 2016
Nottingham - All seats Long time Labour council
Derby - All seats NOC - a straight fight between Conservatives and Labour
Leicester - All seats - firmly in Labour control
Peterborough - 1/3 seats NOC but Conservatives have been the biggest party for many years
Rutland - All seats NOC with Conservatives battling with independents and Liberal Democrats
District councils
(Worcestershire )
Bromsgrove - All seats Con
Malvern Hills - All seats NOC
Redditch - All seats Con
Worcester - All seats NOC
Wychavon - All seats Con
Wyre - All seats Con
Wyre Forest - All seats NOC (inds)
(Warwickshire )
North Warwickshire - All seats Con
Stratford - All seats Con
Tamworth ⅓ seats Con
Warwick - All seats NOC (Conservatives the biggest party)
Rugby - All seats Con
(Staffordshire )
Cannock Chase - ⅓ seats Con
Lichfield - All seats Con
South Staffs - All seats Con
Stafford - All seats Con
Staffs Moorlands - All seats Con
(Leicestershire )
Blaby - All seats Con
Charnwood - All seats Con
Harborough - All seats Con
Hinckley/Bosworth - All seats Lib Dem
Melton - All seats Con
NW Leics - All seats Con
Oadby & Wigston - All seats Lib Dem
(Nottinghamshire )
Ashfield - All seats IND
Bassetlaw - All seats Lab
Broxtowe - All seats NOC
Gedling - All seats Lab
Mansfield - All seats NOC
Newark&Sherwood - All seats Con
Rushcliffe -All seats Con
(Derbyshire )
Amber Valley - All seats Con
Bolsover - All seats Lab
Chesterfield - All seats NOC
Derbyshire Dales - All seats Con
Erewash - All seats Con
NE Derbyshire - All seats NOC
South Derbyshire - All seats NOC
(Lincolnshire )
Lincoln ⅓ seats Labour
Labour NE Lincolnshire ⅓ Con
N Kesteven - All seats NOC ( ind)
South Holland - All seats Con
West Lindsey - All seats Con
