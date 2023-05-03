Local elections: What's at stake in the Midlands?

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie spoke to constituents in Stoke-On-Trent

On Thursday May 4 a big batch of local elections are being held across the Midlands. A chance to decide who is best qualified to run local services such as schools, waste removal, pothole repairs and town planning.

The last time most of these contests were held was back in 2019 - before the pandemic and before the cost of living crisis.

So how might these major events affect the outcome and to what extent will national issues such as strikes, the NHS and energy prices influence voters on the day?

Traditionally in the Midlands it's a straight fight between the Conservatives and Labour. The blue wall is holding up and the majority of councils are currently in Tory control - but will Labour succeed in winning back favour as the polls are suggesting?

The Liberal Democrats are currently in charge in two key councils in Leicestershire - at Hinckley & Bosworth and at Oadby & Wigston. The party will also be looking to make gains in Stratford where they currently run a close second to the ruling Conservative party.

There are strong independent voices too bidding for selection. At Ashfield in Nottinghamshire - the Ashfield Independents are the dominant force and are in charge of the council. And at Stoke on Trent the City Independents grouping is a key player in the current Conservative administration.

Dudley and Walsall are two of of six metropolitan boroughs holding contests where a third of the seats are up for grabs. Both are currently Conservative - both are targets for a Labour comeback.

The Greens are the official opposition party in Solihull. They too will be looking to benefit from any Tory losses.

What matters to the constituents of Walsall?

ITV News Central Lewis Warner spoke to the people of Walsall ahead of the local election

There are quite a few councils where no one party is in overall control (NOC) - as is the case at Broxtowe, South Derbyshire, Worcester and Warwick. So these will be key contests to watch out for when the results come in.

Derby will also be of particular interest because for the first time all 51 seats are being contested rather than just a third.

Reform UK have a presence here but if Sir Keir Starmer is to have any chance of gaining the keys to Number Ten at the next general election his party will need to be victorious here.

There are also two mayoral contests being held in Leicester and in Mansfield - both currently Labour held positions - but that might change?

As ever voter turnout is a factor - sometimes as low as 30%. And there is the added complication of Voter ID being required for the first time at polling stations. It could mean some voters being turned away if they cannot comply.

And don't forget elections are also being held for parish and town councils across the region.

What matters to the people voting in Erewash?

ITV News Central Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie spoke to constituents in Erewash

Here are the councils holding elections in 2023

Metropolitan authorities

Coventry - 1/3 seats. A Labour council since 2010

Dudley - 1/3 seats - The Conservatives in control since 2021 after years of NOC

Walsall - 1/3 seats - always a low turn-out but Conservatives have been in control since 2019

Sandwell - 1/3 seats - Labour controlled since 1979 but Conservatives beginning to make gains

Wolverhampton - 1/3 seats Labour controlled council since 2011

Solihull - 1/3 seats Conservative controlled for many years- Greens are the official opposition party

Unitary Authorities

Herefordshire - All seats - currently NOC- the Conservatives losing overall power for the first time since 2007 the last time these elections were held in 2019

Stoke on Trent - All seats - NOC but Conservatives run a minority administration.

Telford & Wrekin - All seats - A Labour Council since 2016

Nottingham - All seats Long time Labour council

Derby - All seats NOC - a straight fight between Conservatives and Labour

Leicester - All seats - firmly in Labour control

Peterborough - 1/3 seats NOC but Conservatives have been the biggest party for many years

Rutland - All seats NOC with Conservatives battling with independents and Liberal Democrats

District councils

(Worcestershire )

Bromsgrove - All seats Con

Malvern Hills - All seats NOC

Redditch - All seats Con

Worcester - All seats NOC

Wychavon - All seats Con

Wyre - All seats Con

Wyre Forest - All seats NOC (inds)

(Warwickshire )

North Warwickshire - All seats Con

Stratford - All seats Con

Tamworth ⅓ seats Con

Warwick - All seats NOC (Conservatives the biggest party)

Rugby - All seats Con

(Staffordshire )

Cannock Chase - ⅓ seats Con

Lichfield - All seats Con

South Staffs - All seats Con

Stafford - All seats Con

Staffs Moorlands - All seats Con

(Leicestershire )

Blaby - All seats Con

Charnwood - All seats Con

Harborough - All seats Con

Hinckley/Bosworth - All seats Lib Dem

Melton - All seats Con

NW Leics - All seats Con

Oadby & Wigston - All seats Lib Dem

(Nottinghamshire )

Ashfield - All seats IND

Bassetlaw - All seats Lab

Broxtowe - All seats NOC

Gedling - All seats Lab

Mansfield - All seats NOC

Newark&Sherwood - All seats Con

Rushcliffe -All seats Con

(Derbyshire )

Amber Valley - All seats Con

Bolsover - All seats Lab

Chesterfield - All seats NOC

Derbyshire Dales - All seats Con

Erewash - All seats Con

NE Derbyshire - All seats NOC

South Derbyshire - All seats NOC

(Lincolnshire )

Lincoln ⅓ seats Labour

Labour NE Lincolnshire ⅓ Con

N Kesteven - All seats NOC ( ind)

South Holland - All seats Con

West Lindsey - All seats Con

