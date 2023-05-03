Witnesses are being urged to come forward after two children were shot in Bushbury, Wolverhampton.

A boy, aged 15, and a girl, 11, both had gunshot wounds to their legs - and remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Police said shortly after the shots were fired, two cars - a suspected stolen black Mini and a grey Ford Focus - were reported in a chase in the Bushbury area on Monday.

It’s believed three cars - a red and black Mini, a dark grey Ford Focus and a small black hatchback - left Shelley Road shortly after shots were fired in the area about 3:10pm.

Police later found the Mini abandoned in Third Avenue and it has been seized for forensic examination.

A Ford Focus was also recovered after it was found abandoned in Bushbury Lane - the force believe the vehicle to have been stolen on 29 April.

Drivers are now being asked to share any information that could help with the investigation.

The police are urging people especially in the Bushbury and Low Hill area to check their dash cam for footage.

The force has promised neighbourhood officers will be out on patrols to offer reassurance to residents, parents and schools in the area.