A man who absconded from HMP Sudbury has been located by officers.

Derbyshire Police were attempting to trace 39-year old Matthew Wood after he left the prison on Thursday 9 February.

He has now been located by officers in West Yorkshire and has been charged with escaping lawful custody.

On the same day, Jack Holland (pictured below) was also seen leaving the prison, although they do not appear to have any other links to each other.

Holland is still at large, and police are continuing to appeal for information to find him.

The 26-year-old was sentenced for offences including assault, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession with intent to supply drugs.

He is described as white, 6ft 4ins tall with black hair and is of a slim build and is believed to have links to Lancashire.