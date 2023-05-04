Midlands Local Election Results

The results of elections to hundreds of council seats across the Midlands will be declared during Thursday night and throughout Friday.

It could be the last major test of public opinion before a general election.

For Kier Starmer to be confident of victory next year, he will need Labour to regain council seats in some of the party's former heartlands.

One of the best chances for a morale-boosting win is in Stoke-on-Trent where votes are currently being counted. No party had an overall majority on the council before Thursday, but the Conservatives were running the authority with help from independents.

A handful of Labour gains could see the balance shift and local Labour activists are optimistic. We should have a clear idea of where control lies by breakfast time on Friday.

Another important test comes in Dudley where a third of the council seats are up for election.

It became one of the first former Labour areas to turn towards the Conservatives in the last decade, and the Tories took overall control of the council chamber in 2021. A swing of eleven seats to Labour tonight could be enough to change that, and would indicate the party was on course for victory in a General Election.

But early suggestions from the local parties are that it is unlikely to change hands tonight.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats will be hoping for a breakthrough in Stratford, and there are mayoral elections in Leicester and Mansfield.

Here are some of the key moments to look out for:

OVERNIGHT

2 a.m - The outcomes in Redditch , Sandwell and Worcester should be known. If the Conservatives can hold onto seats here, it could be good news for Rishi Sunak.

3 a.m - There could be some good news for the Conservatives in the East. Three gains from independents would give Tories overall of Boston or Peterborough.

4 a.m - Signs of that Labour revival could come in Bassetlaw where they control the council but lost the Westminster seat. If they strengthen control here it could indicate they are course to win back the parliamentary seat.

6 a.m. - This could provide us with the big moment of the overnight counts as we find out whether Labour can take back Stoke-on-Trent. The party has been campaigning hard here in recent weeks.

FRIDAY DAYTIME