A mum who stole more than £1.6 million from her Derbyshire employer will have to sell her house, car and designer goods to help pay back just a fraction of what she took.Derby Crown Court found that gambling addict, Karen Brailsford took a total of £1,653,672.

The 53-year-old stole the money from Derbyshire firm Urban Design and Development Ltd where she worked for a number of years.Derbyshire Police discovered that Brailsford had just £130,314.59 left of the total she had taken - including if all items she owns are sold.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told the defendant who appeared over a video link from prison: “Unless someone finds you have some more money like in another country this is the end of the process and you will have to sell those items to fund it.”The judge ordered the £130,000 to be paid as compensation to her Clay Cross-based former employer.

At her sentencing hearing last year, it was told how Brailsford falsified invoices, in part, to fund her gambling impulses.

The court heard how her actions only came to light due to her desperation for money when she took funds in such an "obvious" way on one Friday afternoon, which led to her employer discovering her fraudulent activity.

Phillip Plant, prosecuting, said the defendant was spoken to by the company's directors about the incident and Brailsford claimed her actions were an error.

The directors were unsatisfied with her response and Brailsford then confessed to what she had been doing - revealing she had been stealing from them "for some time".Brailsford, employed on a salary of £21,000, pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud by abuse of position telling the police that she was desperate for the money, which was why she did it in such an obvious way.

Police found that Brailsford had spent £298,867.36 on gambling and that she had also sent some of the money to her children, as well as bought two holiday caravans.

In a statement from the company's managing director, Mr Dawson, the court heard how both he and the business had been impacted by Brailsford's actions, noting that not only did he think that the business had lost out financially, but also that he had struggled to keep his work and home life separate because of the incident.

Nicola Hornby, defending, noted that Brailsford has "nothing to show for it...this is not a case where there are substantial assets able to be identified".

Ms Hornby added Brailsford had made admissions when she was charged, has been suffering from depression, for which she takes medication, and that imprisonment would impact her children and elderly father.

Sentencing Brailsford, recorder Tim Spruce said that her methods "were not unsophisticated" and the reality was that Brailsford had access to key financial control.

Addressing Brailsford, he said: "You gave thought and planning into ways in which the fraud would go undetected."

However, he did note that Brailsford, of Whitehall Road, Rotherham, "made admissions at an early opportunity" and had "expressed clear remorse for what has happened".

She was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.