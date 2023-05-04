A murder investigation has been launched after a woman left with serious injuries following an attack died in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Police were first called to Newcastle Road, Madeley, at 9.46pm on Monday 1 May following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

A short time later, 54-year-old Suzanne Henry from Madeley was found with serious facial injuries and rushed to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Ms Henry died on Wednesday 3 May.

A 20-year-old man, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been further arrested in custody on suspicion of murder and is being questioned about the incident by detectives.

Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, from Staffordshire's Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with Suzanne’s family at this deeply traumatic time.“I understand the state of shock, both in the family and the wider community, that such a tragic event has happened in the town of Madeley.

“We are solely focused on securing justice for Suzanne’s family and making sure we do everything possible to support them through this incredibly difficult time.

“I’d like to thank all of those who have already been in touch with information and for the patience which has been shown around the cordon on Newcastle Road.

“There could still be people with valuable information that haven’t came forward yet and we’d urge them to get in touch with us as soon as they can.”