Three people charged with the murder of 22-year-old Davices Anderson have been remanded in custody after appearing in court.

Courtney McCleary, aged 53, of High Cross Leys, David St Anthony Francis, aged 60, of Swale Grove, Bingham and 44-year-old Lisa Barlow, of High Cross Leys, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday 3 May charged with murder.

Also in court, charged with assisting an offender, were 49-year-old Danny O’Keefe, of Keswick Court, Sneinton, and Gregory Bailey, aged 50, of Comyn Gardens, St Ann’s.

All five defendants were remanded in custody and are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 June 2023.

Police were called to High Cross Leys, at the junction of Huntingdon Street and Woodborough Road, in Nottingham city centre, at around 7.50am on Friday (28 April).

Mr Anderson was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital where, despite the efforts of medical staff, he died at 9.36am.

A 40-year-old woman, arrested on Monday 1 May on suspicion of murder and three other suspects previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, a 39-year-old man, and two women aged 33 and 44, have been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

