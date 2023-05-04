A motorist who drank 10 shots and took cocaine before driving has been found guilty of murdering a 22-year-old woman after a hit-and-run near a takeaway in Shropshire.

Stephen McHugh has been found guilty of killing Rebecca Steer by using his car as a weapon to drive into a crowd of pedestrians near a takeaway in Oswestry.

Jurors at Stafford Crown Court deliberated for more than eight-and-a-half hours over three days before convicting McHugh by majority 11-1 verdicts of murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

McHugh, originally from Fazakerley in Liverpool, told the court he had drunk six beers and 10 double shots of spirits, and taken up to seven lines of cocaine, before his Volvo mounted a footpath outside a takeaway in Oswestry last October.

The 28-year-old swore as he was found guilty of murder and walked quickly out of the dock before a verdict was returned on the second charge.

Stephen McHugh was found guilty eight minutes after the jury panel was given a majority direction by trial judge Mr Justice Andrew Baker.

McHugh was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Friday.