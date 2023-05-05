A Derbyshire election contest was abandoned after a candidate died during the count.

52-year-old Gillian Lemmon was a Conservative Party candidate in the Hilton ward at South Derbyshire District Council.

She died during the election count (Friday 5 May) at around 12:45pm, after suffering sudden health difficulties. Her colleagues have described her as "hardworking, dedicated and committed."

The council's returning officer, Ardip Sandhu, made the decision to cancel the count, and a full by-election for all three seats will be organised for a later date.

If Ms Lemmon had died after the result was declared there would only have been a by-election for her seat, not all three.

In the meantime, all three Hilton seats have been left vacant and residents will need to approach other council representatives with their concerns.

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Ms Lemmon, who was elected to the council in May 2021.

Mr Smith, a fellow Hilton candidate, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "It is a really sad day for everyone in the council, especially for those in our group, to report the sad passing of Cllr Gillian Lemmon.

"Gillian and I worked very closely together for the past two years as running mates and in the Hilton by-election and then when I was elected as leader of the group, when Gillian became my whip.

"Gillian will be sadly missed by us all, especially myself and county councillor Julie Patten and our Hilton candidate Sundip (Meghani).

"Gillian was hardworking, dedicated and committed and represented everyone that elected her and everyone in the parish.

"She is going to be a big, big loss for us and at this time our thoughts and our prayers go to her husband and the rest of the family.

"It is a disastrous election result but there is also the terrible situation of having to share this news with everyone. I have had better days."

The South Derbyshire District Council election count Credit: LDRS

Referring to the decision to abandon the count, Mr Smith said: "We understand the decision and why it has been made. It is sad but we totally respect and understand the decision that has been made."

Heather Wheeler, Conservative MP for South Derbyshire, said: "It is a tragic day with the loss of Gillian Lemmon and when those three by-election seats come back around we will absolutely fight it in her honour."

Cllr Neil Tilley, on behalf of the Labour Group said: "It is just shocking, it is really sad to hear. Gillian was a great local councillor and made plenty of valuable contributions in the chamber and she will be missed by all at South Derbyshire District Council."

Liberal Democrat Group leader and Hilton Candidate Grahame Andrew said he concurred with Mr Smith's sentiments.

Ms Sandhu, announced the decision to abandon the Hilton Ward count at 4:20pm, he said: "The count for the Hilton ward has been abandoned in its entirety and we will not be making any declaration for the Hilton ward this afternoon.

"There will be a further election in due course and the details for that will be announced once arrangements have been made."

The three Hilton seats were all held by Conservatives before the election.

The result of the upcoming by-election of the three Hilton seats will not affect the overall outcome of the council's election, with Labour now holding 29 seats, the Conservatives winning nine seats and one Independent securing a seat.