Conservative leader in Broxtowe loses seat after names drawn out of box

The Conservative leader on a council in the Midlands has lost his seat after names were drawn out of a box.

Richard Jackson was the leader of the Tories on Broxtowe Borough Council, but the vote for one of the seats in the Toton and Chilwell Meadows ward went down to the wire.

After a recount, Mr Jackson was tied with fellow Conservative, Halimah Khaled, so names were put into a lot, and Ms Khaled's name was drawn out.

We spoke to Richard Jackson afterwards, who said he'd never seen this way of electing a councillor before:

Overall in Broxtowe, Labour now have power, after gaining enough seats to take control. The council was previously ruled by a Labour-led coalition, despite the Conservatives being the largest party.