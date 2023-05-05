Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central reporter Lucy Kapasi went to visit a drinks-maker from Herefordshire who has created a special edition Coronation cider to mark the historic occasion.

The Coronation is expected to provide a £120million boost for pubs and breweries across the UK.

In the Herefordshire countryside, apples have been grown, pressed and packaged for eight generations.

It's all grown within five miles in order to produce three million litres of cider a year.

The drinks makers and pubs in the area have been gearing up to capitalise on the historic event.

A Herefordshire drinks-maker - Celtic Marches - has produced 13,000 bottles of a special edition Coronation cider which they are hoping will help to get the celebrations underway.

Many pubs and breweries anticipate that the three day weekend and a special extension to the licensing laws will help them to bounce back after the pandemic, rise in the cost of living and higher energy bills.

Parliament passed an order on 6 March 2023 extending licensing hours for pubs, clubs and bars in England and Wales from 11pm until 1am on Friday 5 May, Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May 2023.

This means that licensed premises are able to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises later than usual.

It is estimated 62 million pints will be drunk over the weekend, and Celtic Marches say sales of their celebration craft cider have gone down well.