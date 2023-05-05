We're half way through a momentous day in the election calendar and the picture in the Midlands is clearly emerging.

The famous 'Red Wall' is being reassembled by Labour in key target areas.

An impressive 17 seat gain in Stoke-on-Trent means they now have control of the council taking over from the Conservatives who lost eight seats and they also squeezed out nine Independents. The former Labour MP Ruth Smeeth - now Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent, said she felt "humbled that local people are trusting Labour once again."

Labour is now the biggest party in North West Leicestershire after the Tories lost control of the council for the first time in sixteen years. Might that be the result of a backlash against Andrew Bridgen - expelled by the Conservative Party for insensitive remarks linking his campaign against the covid vaccine to the holocaust?

In Lincolnshire, three Conservative Party group leaders all lost their seats. Boston Council is now in the hands of the Boston Independents. In North Kesteven and South Kesteven power has switched from Tory to No Overall Control.

But the Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has been keen to highlight the stronger showings overnight. His party gained three seats in Labour controlled Bassetlaw, and two seats in the Metropolitan Borough of Sandwell. The Tories also retain power in Dudley and in Redditch.

Labour are now the largest party in Erewash. Credit: ITV News Central

It has certainly been a buoyant set of results for Labour in the Midlands but there are many more results to come throughout the day. And as indicated in places like Ashfield and Boston, voters sometimes prefer to go for Independents instead of the mainstream parties.

Will it convert to victory for the Labour Party at the next General Election? It's fair to say there is no guarantee at this stage. The swing may result in Labour becoming the biggest party at Westminster but the figures so far are not matching the Tony Blair landslide promise of 1997.

Much will depend on election results due here in the Midlands in the next few hours. Key contests are happening in Derby and in Erewash. And there are also two mayoral results to come in Mansfield and in Leicester.