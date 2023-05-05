A man has been been arrested after a shooting which left two children injured in Wolverhampton.

It happened on Shelley Road in Bushbury on 1 May.

A boy, aged 15, and a girl, 11, both had gunshot wounds to their legs - but are expected to make a full recovery.

A 25-year-old was arrested by armed officers after a car believed to have been involved in the shooting was stopped on Emerson Road just after 5pm yesterday, 4 May.

He remains in custody today for questioning.

Detectives investigating the Shelley Road shooting this morning released an image of a car believed to have been involved in a chase with other cars around the Bushbury area at the time.

An image of the car detectives want to identify Credit: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police urge anyone who recognises the vehicle or knows anyone connected to it, to get in touch.

In a statement on shootings in Wolverhampton Det Insp Francis Nock, from West Midlands Police major crime team, said: “We’re making good progress on as we these investigations into these shootings, which have rightly shocked the community in Wolverhampton.

“Our absolute priority is bringing all of those involved into our custody and we’ll continue to work around the clock to make sure that is done.

“Three people, including two children, have been injured in these two shootings. I’d urge people to examine their conscience and do the right thing by telling us what they know about who was involved.”