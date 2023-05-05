Police have named a 20-year-old man who is charged with murdering a woman found suffering serious facial injuries.

Finn Henry has been charged with killing Suzanne Henry, of Madeley, Newcastle-upon-Lyme.

He was charged with the murder of the 54-year-old yesterday afternoon (Thursday 4 May).

Police were first called to Newcastle Road, Madeley, at 9.46pm on Monday 1 May following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

A short time later, 54-year-old Suzanne Henry from Madeley was found with serious facial injuries and rushed to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Ms Henry died on Wednesday 3 May.

He will appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre tomorrow.

The suspect, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, of Staffordshire Police, has asked anyone with further information to contact police.

He said: "My thoughts and condolences are with Suzanne's family at this deeply traumatic time."

"I understand the state of shock, both in the family and the wider community, that such a tragic event has happened in Madeley.

"We are solely focused on securing justice for Suzanne's family and making sure we do everything possible to support them through this incredibly difficult time."