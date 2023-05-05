Meet the Midlanders camping out for days for the Coronation of King Charles III

Royal fans from across the Midlands were not letting the odd downpour - and the prospect of more overnight rain - dampen their spirits as some have been camping out along The Mall hoping for a ringside seat to history.

Royal super fan, Tony Ches from Birmingham has already been camping out for the last four nights.

Bringing just a chair and an umbrella with him, Tony says he feels 'prepared' and 'excited' for the historic event.

Jess Thomas and her daughter Beth from South Leicestershire arrived on Friday 5 May on the train to put their tent up and start their celebrations.

They said they 'saw King Charles driving past in his car' and are looking forward to seeing the Coronation on Saturday 6 May.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined the King for a surprise walkabout in The Mall meeting royalists who have staked their spot on the famous London thoroughfare.

William and Kate posed for pictures on the other side of The Mall to the King, and chatted to people behind crash barriers with Kate telling one person she had an early start tomorrow but the occasion “is a great moment for celebration”.