Who controls your council?
Councils decided
Redditch - Conservative Hold
Councils still to be decided
Amber Valley -
Ashfield -
Bassetlaw -
Blaby -
Bolsover -
Boston -
Bromsgrove -
Broxtowe -
Cannock Chase -
Charnwood -
Chesterfield -
Coventry -
Derby -
Derbyshire Dales -
Dudley -
East Lindsey
East Staffordshire -
Erewash -
Gedling -
Harborough -
High Peak -
Hinckley & Bosworth -
Herefordshire -
Leicester -
Lichfield -
Lincoln -
Malvern Hills -
Mansfield -
Melton -
Newark & Sherwood -
North East Derbyshire -
North Kesteven -
North Warwickshire -
North West Leicestershire -
Nottingham -
Oadby & Wigston -
Peterborough -
Rugby -
Rushcliffe -
Rutland -
Sandwell -
Solihull -
South Derbyshire -
South Holland -
South Kesteven -
South Staffordshire -
Stafford -
Staffordshire Moorlands -
Stoke on Trent -
Stratford on Avon -
Tamworth -
Telford & Wrekin -
Tewkesbury -
Walsall -
Warwick -
West Lindsey -
Wolverhampton -
Worcester -
Wychavon -
Wyre Forest -