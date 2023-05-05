Who controls your council?

Friday 5 May 2023 at 1:23am

Councils decided

Redditch - Conservative Hold

Councils still to be decided

Amber Valley -

Ashfield -

Bassetlaw -

Blaby -

Bolsover -

Boston -

Bromsgrove -

Broxtowe -

Cannock Chase -

Charnwood -

Chesterfield -

Coventry -

Derby -

Derbyshire Dales -

Dudley -

East Lindsey

East Staffordshire -

Erewash -

Gedling -

Harborough -

High Peak -

Hinckley & Bosworth -

Herefordshire -

Leicester -

Lichfield -

Lincoln -

Malvern Hills -

Mansfield -

Melton -

Newark & Sherwood -

North East Derbyshire -

North Kesteven -

North Warwickshire -

North West Leicestershire -

Nottingham -

Oadby & Wigston -

Peterborough -

Rugby -

Rushcliffe -

Rutland -

Sandwell -

Solihull -

South Derbyshire -

South Holland -

South Kesteven -

South Staffordshire -

Stafford -

Staffordshire Moorlands -

Stoke on Trent -

Stratford on Avon -

Tamworth -

Telford & Wrekin -

Tewkesbury -

Walsall -

Warwick -

West Lindsey -

Wolverhampton -

Worcester -

Wychavon -

Wyre Forest -