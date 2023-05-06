Play Brightcove video

Rosie Dowsing reports on how people have celebrated the coronation in Birmingham City Centre.

A consistent downpour of rain throughout the four-hour screening of the coronation of King Charles III did not dampen the spirits of those watching in Birmingham.

Centenary Square in the city centre had viewing benches, a screen, bars, rides and a stage for entertainment, to celebrate the historic occasion.

Hundreds of people turned up with family and friends to soak up the atmosphere, and of course, the wet weather.

Organiser of the event and Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands, Lawrence Barton, said he was proud to see so many people come along to celebrate.

"It's amazing to see a packed centenary square, it's a great atmosphere.

"This is a free community event in the heart of the city, so there's loads of families here, there's loads to do.

"People can expect dancers, theatre performances, dancers, a brass band, choir and more."

Visitors to the Centenary Square celebrations said the rain wouldn't have made them miss such a momentous occasion.

Dressed head-to-toe in Union Jack lycra, Christopher Matthews cycled down to Birmingham from Walsall for the event.

He said: "I want to be patriotic for the King because I feel he has a very difficult job ahead of him.

"I think he will do a wonderful job, and everybody here wants to support him."

Christopher Matthews travelled by bike from Walsall to Birmingham to watch the celebrations in Centenary Square. Credit: ITV Central

Birmingham's Centenary Square is one of 30 official screening venues for the coronation across the UK.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport made more than £1 million available for the screens.