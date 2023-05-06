Special commemorative mugs are to be gifted to babies born in Staffordshire on the day of King Charles III's Coronation.

The County Council is giving away mugs to the first ten families who get in touch letting them know about a birth on today's Royal occasion.

The council say the baby must be born between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Saturday 6 May 2023.

The first ten families to contact them will receive the commemorative gift and be invited to a special presentation.

The mug marks the Coronation of King Charles III Credit: Staffordshire County Council

3,555 babies were registered in Staffordshire between January and December 2022

The were just over 3,500 babies born in Staffordshire last year - which totals around 10 per day.

The council said: "We want to hear about babies born in Staffordshire on 6 May 2023, the date of King Charles Coronation, so that we can make a right royal fuss of them!

"Babies born on 6 May 2023 will go down in the history books as sharing their date of birth with the date of King Charles Coronation, it will be remembered as a special day."

