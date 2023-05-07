Third arrest after girl, 11, and boy, 15, injured in Wolverhampton shooting

A third arrest has been made after two children, including an 11-year-old girl, suffered gunshot wounds in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police said the girl and a boy aged 15 were expected to make a full recovery from their leg injuries, suffered last Monday in the Bushbury area.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening (6 May) from an address in Dyfed-Powys, Wales.

He remains in custody to be questioned by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two men aged 21 and 25, who were arrested earlier this week, have now been bailed with strict conditions.

The force has previously said the teenager was hit in Shelley Road and the girl was hurt at a nearby park.

In an update on Sunday, police said: “We’re making good progress as we continue to investigate these shootings which have rightly shocked the community in Wolverhampton. “Our absolute priority is bringing all of those involved into our custody and we’ll continue to work around the clock to make sure that is done.”

Police have also released CCTV footage of a car they believed to have been involved in a chase with other cars around the Bushbury area at the time.

They are still appealing to anyone who recognises the vehicle or knows the people connected to it, to get in touch.

The incident is not believed to be linked to the shooting of a woman, who also suffered a leg injury, in the Whitmore Reans area of the city in the early hours of April 23.