Police are investigating the attempted murder of a 72-year-old woman in Worcester.

West Mercia Police say the elderly woman was attacked on Quay Street in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 7th May).

Officers say the victim suffered multiple stab wounds shortly after 2am and has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

She remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 56-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police say Quay Street is still being blocked off by officers as parts of the area are being treated as a crime scene.