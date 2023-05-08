A man is fighting for his life in hospital following a hit-and-run in the Black Country.

The 29-year-old was hit by a car which didn't stop on Queens Road in Smethwick, police have said.

He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham at around 1am on Monday 8 May.

West Midlands Police is urging for anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.

Sergeant Richard Moors, of West Midlands Police, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and we would appeal for people with information to come forward.

"We would urge people who may have seen the collision to get in touch.

"We would also like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have any dash cam footage to help us understand exactly what has happened."

