A motorist had his car seized after police said he was found driving without a licence for 50 years.

Police were stunned when they pulled over the pensioner and he revealed he had been driving illegally since the age of 19.

The driver, 69, tricked insurance companies for over five decades claiming he had a licence.

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped and seized the car before reporting the man to police for several offences.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire RPU tweeted: "The driver of this vehicle has never passed a test despite being 69 years old and having been driving for over 50 years.

"He has systematically provided details to insurance companies indicating that he had a licence, but the flaw in his dastardly plan was bragging.

"His long reign came to an abrupt end once we found out. Vehicle seized and driver reported for numerous offences."