The moment a car drove into a Nottinghamshire sinkhole has been described by witnesses as 'terrifying' for the driver.

A black Skoda drove into a small hole on Carlton Road, Worksop, at around 7.45am on Saturda. But as it was stuck there, the hole grew much wider.

People passing by were all shocked to see the size of the hole, with one man claiming he had heard it was 12 feet deep.

Tom Oxley, 78, who lives in nearby Carlton but grew up in the area, said: "My son-in-law in Lincoln heard about it this morning so we've come to have a look.

"I've been talking to the people on the scene and they've said the hole is 12 feet deep. I use this road regularly myself to go the gym, but with the hole now you can actually see the thickness of the road and it doesn't look very thick, especially when you consider some of the bigger vehicles that will be going over this."

Nottinghamshire County Council say Carlton Road has been cordoned off while repair works take place.

Jo Appleby, 45, who lives in Worksop, said: "It must have been terrifying for the people in the car to realise that there was this huge hole right underneath them. I feel really sorry for them as well because this car is probably their pride and joy.Several people said sinkholes had appeared several times in Worksop over the years. Most recently, a hole opened up in the Matalan car park last August after heavy flooding in Worksop.Councillor Glynn Gilfoyle, the Labour county councillor for the area, said: "My issue is that this is a recurrent problem and we need to get to the bottom of it. I would say this is the third time in about three years that it's happened and so there needs to be some serious thought going forward."Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured, but this could have been a lot worse. I will definitely be asking questions because this will need some major work."