A man has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times in Worcester city centre.

Anthony Roberts, 56, of Amber Heights, Green Hill, Worcester, has been charged with attempted murder, sexual assault and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court later today (Monday 8 May).

Police were called just after 2am on Sunday after a 71-year-old woman was attacked in Kleve Walk in the city centre.

Police said the elderly victim suffered multiple stab wounds shortly after 2am and has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

She remains in hospital in a critical condition.

On Sunday, Superintendent Rebecca Love said: "We understand the concerning nature of this incident and have officers in the area both to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the local community."

She adds: "We are aware this location is extremely popular and want people to be able to visit it and feel safe.

"Therefore you will see an increase in police presence but I can reassure you there is no ongoing risk to the public."

