A 29-year-old man has died after suffering serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Smethwick.

The young man was hit by a car which didn't stop on Queens Road in Smethwick near the junction of Wall Close, police have said.

He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham at around 1am on Monday 8 May.

West Midlands Police is urging for anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible, particularly a cyclist who passed the man and car involved.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "A man has now tragically died after suffering serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Smethwick."

The force added: "Sadly he died later in the day and our thoughts, and support, are with his family and friends during this deeply distressing time."

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the forces serious collision investigation unit said: "We're working hard to identify the vehicle - and driver - involved in the collision and I know from CCTV that there were other drivers in the area at the time.

"I am particularly keen to speak with a cyclist who would have passed the man and the car involved but I remain keen to hear from anyone with information.

"I would also appeal direct to the driver of the car to do the right thing and come forward and speak to us.

"You will be in no doubt that you have been involved in a collision and it is important that you speak to us as soon as possible."