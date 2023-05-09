A party train filled with food, music and entertainment left Birmingham New Street station today and helped get Eurovision fans ready for the worlds biggest song contest.

The London Northwestern Railway train departed the major station at 12:34pm and arrived at Liverpool Lime Street nearly two hours later at 2:20pm.

Eurovision branding covered the train from engine to caboose.

Passengers travelling up North for the event could enjoy face painters, a quiz and even a drag queen onboard the service.

Speaking to ITV News Central, Andrew McGill, Public Affairs Manager at London Northwestern Railway, said: "Today is a celebration of the Eurovision Song Contest.

"We've wrapped our train in the official branding and we're taking super fans from Birmingham to Liverpool to celebrate and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"We've been in touch with the official Eurovision fan club. We've arranged and invited special guests joining us on the train, a load of celebration of what will be a special event and real boost to the UK economy."

Fans had their faces painted and came ready to represent their country.

Liverpool was chosen to host the contest after it was announced the UK would stage it on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

It's the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the UK for 25 years.

Fans with tickets will watch the final at the M&S Bank Arena, in the city's waterfront on Saturday 13 May.

The semi-finals are being held tonight (May 9) and Thursday at 8pm on the BBC.