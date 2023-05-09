The People's Projects gives you the chance to decide how National Lottery funding can make a difference in your local community.

80 groups have been shortlisted across the ITV regions, and we want you to vote for the projects you would like to receive funding.

Groups are competing for up to £70,000 to improve the lives of people in their communities.

Voting will be open for two weeks from 9am on Monday 15th May to 12 noon on Friday 26th May.

Projects will be featured during ITV’s evening regional news programmes throughout this period of voting.

Please re-visit this page on Monday 15th May 2023, when at 9am the campaign will be launched in full. Further information will be available, including a link to take you through to vote for projects in your region!

For further information as well as terms and conditions and privacy notice please visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk.