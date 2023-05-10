A couple have been branded as the "drugs version of Deliveroo" after supplying the city with cocaine.

Stephen Jennings and Sarah Hunt from Chaddesden have been jailed after supplying class A drugs in Derby.

The couple, both 49, dropped off almost 2,000 deals worth an estimated £69,000 for drug leaders Mohammed Vakas Hussain and Humza Bhatti.

By receiving drop-off locations via WhatsApp or text messages the pair would deliver cocaine to wherever it needed to go.

Speaking during the trial at Derby Crown Court, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: "You were partners in life and partners in crime, you were a drugs version of Deliveroo in terms of the delivery of cocaine, the pair of you were at the beck and call of those further up the chain."

He added: "This was not on an ad-hoc basis and you received some reward for that but I accept this is not a case where you made thousands of pounds or had items of luxury but that does not mean you were not playing an important part in this conspiracy."It seems to me you did have some awareness and understanding of the scale of the operation and you were both well at it by the time the police became involved."

Jennings and Hunt have been jailed for a combined total of eight years, each serving 4 years in prison.

The pair were working for Mohammed Vakas Hussain and Humza Bhatti who both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and were jailed subsequently earlier this year.

Hussain's and Bhatti's supply operation ran for a total of nine months, six of which the Chaddesden couple helped run drugs around Derby.

The prosecution estimated nearly three kilograms of the substance was sold on the streets.

Bhatti (left) and Hussain (right) pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and admitted to conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Sarah Slater, prosecuting, said the conspiracy was first discovered when a fifth gang member called Hamza Ali was arrested delivering drugs in Ripley, in November 2020.

28 resealable bags of cocaine were in a drinks bottle and on an iPhone also seized were his instructions from those further up the chain on where to take them to.

Ms Slater said Hunt was then arrested in a car in Osmaston Park Road, Derby, in May last year where police found 47 wraps of cocaine, cash and mobile phones.

She said: "It is clear that they worked together, Jennings would drive, Hunt would be the passenger and would go out regularly to supply cocaine. On a regular basis, they would then be given instructions and would go out to supply.

"They were sent postcodes or directions by SMS or WhatsApp or would receive them via a phone call.

"Evidence linked them to selling 1,995 deals with a value of £69,667.50 or 997.5g of cocaine. That's just these two alone."

Jennings and Hunt pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Mark Sharman, for Jennings, of Marjorie Road, said, "he’s deeply ashamed and angry with himself for his involvement, he is aware of the damage drugs do to the community."

Paul Andrews, for Hunt, of Hexham Walk, said "clearly she had some insight into the damage and destruction this miserable trade does to people."

